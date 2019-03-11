JUST EAT PLC/ADR (JSTTY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JSTTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of JSTTY opened at $5.01 on Thursday. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

