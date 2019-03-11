K Bruce Connell Acquires 200 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director K Bruce Connell acquired 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $968.78 per share, for a total transaction of $193,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,157.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MKL traded up $11.31 on Monday, hitting $968.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,863. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,231.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,697 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 557,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Markel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 288,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Markel by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

