Kalos Management Inc. Sells 1,910 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

