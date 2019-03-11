Kalos Management Inc. Sells 541 Shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (WIP)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL during the 4th quarter worth $335,000.

SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

