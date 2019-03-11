Kalos Management Inc. Trims Stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Afam Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 117,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000.

Shares of NORW opened at $12.33 on Monday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

