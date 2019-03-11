Kellogg (K) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Kellogg worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,245,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,643,000 after purchasing an additional 696,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,739,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,925,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,380,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,469 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 414,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,725. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $5,784,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,689,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

