Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 283,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Robert W. Bryant sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $139,298.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $13,355,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,541,261.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 964,729 shares of company stock valued at $25,102,588. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

