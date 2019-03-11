Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 35,176 Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 228,539 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $866,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,390,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/kepos-capital-lp-purchases-shares-of-35176-athene-holding-ltd-ath.html.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.