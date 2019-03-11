Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.89

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.89 and last traded at $67.94, with a volume of 821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 15.21%. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,815.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $779,900. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

