Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Raises Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment makes up about 0.3% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 1.04% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,842,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,203 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,876,000 after acquiring an additional 325,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,480,000 after acquiring an additional 286,696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $17,170,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 665,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after purchasing an additional 241,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $67.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.28 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $46,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $125,483.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $797,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,955.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,915. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Raises Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/kohlberg-kravis-roberts-co-l-p-raises-stake-in-dave-busters-entertainment-inc-play.html.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.