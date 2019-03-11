Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in CBS Co. (CBS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,472 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of CBS worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CBS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,316 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBS by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBS by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CBS by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBS opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. CBS Co. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. CBS’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

