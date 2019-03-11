Korea Investment CORP Sells 110,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $38,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $59.90 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

