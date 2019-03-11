Korea Investment CORP Sells 51,500 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 335,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,073,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 159,462 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,749,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

American International Group stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

