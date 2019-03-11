KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

KVHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of -88.58 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $59,460.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,165.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $27,013.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,362 shares of company stock worth $187,269. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,718,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 696,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

