Lake Street Capital Cuts Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Price Target to $12.00

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

KIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 741,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,047,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,906,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,147,170.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 75.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 120.1% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 140,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 76,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 30.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 90.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

