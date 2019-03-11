Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $86,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5,498.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,142,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,898,000 after acquiring an additional 738,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $935,803,000 after acquiring an additional 642,239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 377,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,668,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,282,000 after buying an additional 264,927 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $62.44 on Monday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

