LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) EVP Joshua L. Proffitt Sells 11,003 Shares

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) EVP Joshua L. Proffitt sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,282.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $107.41. 231,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.21 and a 1 year high of $114.22.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.21 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 162.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after buying an additional 439,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,964,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,836,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after buying an additional 224,124 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

