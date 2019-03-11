Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 1,795.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 7.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEXEA stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Robert R. Hammond sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $66,511.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

