Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Cap Achieves $2.36 Million

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $85,039.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00001406 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,134,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

