Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.77 Million in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (ARYAU) Stock

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,494,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARYAU opened at $10.35 on Monday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

