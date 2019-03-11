Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VGT opened at $189.94 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

