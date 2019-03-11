Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 0.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,760,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after buying an additional 175,154 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

