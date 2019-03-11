Marble Ridge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,355,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,000. Roan Resources makes up 26.7% of Marble Ridge Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marble Ridge Capital LP owned approximately 1.54% of Roan Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JVL Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $338,237,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

ROAN stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. Roan Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Marble Ridge Capital LP Takes Position in Roan Resources Inc (ROAN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/marble-ridge-capital-lp-takes-position-in-roan-resources-inc-roan.html.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.