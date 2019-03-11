Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.21.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $120.70 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.61. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

