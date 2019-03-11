Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

VAC stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,521. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

