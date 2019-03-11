Medpace (MEDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

MEDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $51.75 on Friday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $535,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,928,451.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,825,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 660,817 shares of company stock valued at $41,996,365 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 26.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Medpace by 37,055.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 154.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 15.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

