Mega Uranium (MGA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 132800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.28.

About Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

