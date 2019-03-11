Meggitt plc (MGGT) Receives GBX 587 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 581.88 ($7.60).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of MGGT stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 517 ($6.76). 1,178,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 430.90 ($5.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($6.93).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 11.35 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

