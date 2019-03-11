Mesoblast limited (MESO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 249.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO opened at $4.25 on Monday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 528.80%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

