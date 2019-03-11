Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mid-America Apartment Communities, also known as MAA, has been witnessing downward estimate revisions for 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share. Notably, the company’s residential properties portfolio is largely concentrated in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States, making it susceptible to the general economic conditions of these regions. Also, elevated supply levels in its market have negatively impacted occupancy growth during fourth-quarter 2018. Going forward, higher apartment deliveries and stiff competition in the residential real estate market is expected to impact MAA’s pricing power. Additionally, hike in interest rate and stiff competition remain concerns for the company. Nonetheless, portfolio-recycling efforts and opportunistic investments will enable the company to maintain an appropriate portfolio mix and strengthen foothold in dynamic markets.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.56.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $105.42 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $25,634.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $184,239.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,899 shares of company stock valued at $292,986. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,359,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,130,000 after buying an additional 238,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,376,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,097,000 after buying an additional 358,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,217,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,644,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,452,000 after acquiring an additional 129,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

