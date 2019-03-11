Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,719,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,124,000 after buying an additional 235,328 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $13,832,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $12,999,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,117,000 after buying an additional 97,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 97,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $123.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $96.65 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $756.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

