Midstates Petroleum (MPO) and California Resources (CRC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Midstates Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Midstates Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Midstates Petroleum and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum -55.81% 4.89% 3.79% California Resources -6.39% -3.20% 0.31%

Risk & Volatility

Midstates Petroleum has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 4.75, indicating that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Midstates Petroleum and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75

California Resources has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.41%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Midstates Petroleum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midstates Petroleum and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum $228.75 million 0.85 -$85.07 million N/A N/A California Resources $2.01 billion 0.47 -$266.00 million $1.23 15.87

Midstates Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

Midstates Petroleum Company Profile

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of 618 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

