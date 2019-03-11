Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Mimecast by 131.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter worth $238,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,836. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $94,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,781 shares of company stock worth $21,257,367. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

