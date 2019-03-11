Minds Machines Group (MMX) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) rose 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 259,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 310,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.08).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

In other Minds Machines Group news, insider Henry Turcan bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16). Insiders have bought 970,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,820,000 over the last 90 days.

About Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

