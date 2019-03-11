MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (MNDI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (LON: MNDI):

3/6/2019 – MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on the stock.

3/1/2019 – MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2019 – MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2019 – MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,975 ($25.81). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2019 – MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/18/2019 – MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,400 ($31.36).

MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,763.50 ($23.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,684 ($22.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,145 ($28.03).

Get MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 02 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a €0.55 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, insider Peter Oswald purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £79,850 ($104,338.17). Also, insider Andrew King sold 7,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,791 ($23.40), for a total transaction of £136,635.39 ($178,538.34).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 02 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 02 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.