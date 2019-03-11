Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $490,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,332.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,559,263.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,412. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. ValuEngine raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $60.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

