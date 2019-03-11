MSD (MSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,697.00

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One MSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. MSD has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,697.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MSD has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MSD alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $656.07 or 0.16825325 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000353 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00001514 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About MSD

MSD (CRYPTO:MSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. The official website for MSD is mymsdspace.com. The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity. MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity.

MSD Coin Trading

MSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.