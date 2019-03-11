Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Fastenal (FAST)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.40%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,070,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,662 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Fastenal (FAST)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/murphy-pohlad-asset-management-llc-invests-39000-in-fastenal-fast.html.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.