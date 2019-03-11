Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 250 Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9,212.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,303,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,195 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 79.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $379,921.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,550 shares in the company, valued at $874,687. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $137.55 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

