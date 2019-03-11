Nano (NANO) Reaches Market Cap of $124.63 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00024046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Koinex, OKEx and Gate.io. Nano has a total market capitalization of $124.63 million and $6.76 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.03423221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.01410802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.03326301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.01287473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00110085 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.01288912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00315255 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012951 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Nanex, Coindeal, Kucoin, Bitinka, HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Binance, RightBTC, CoinFalcon and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

