National Securities Trims THL Credit (TCRD) Target Price to $8.00

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. National Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “▪ THL’s NAV/share declined to $9.15 from $10.10 Q/Q and $10.51 Y/Y. The company had $6.4mm of net realized gains versus unrealized depreciation of $36.7mm in 4Q18. Charming Charlie and LAI accounted for over 60% of the quarterly NAV decline and Charming Charlie had its term loans placed on non-accrual status.



▪ Charming Charlie had a liquidity crunch for the 12/31/18 quarter that was remedied in part by THL refinancing a loan to them and providing an extended runway for management to perform while LAI is in an active sales process expected to be concluded in the next 45-60 days.



▪ The non-sponsor portion of THL’s book was 10% at 12/31/18 compared to 15% Q/Q and 16% Y/Y. We expect that despite the significant progress made by the company in exiting legacy investments, there is still a decent amount of inherent risk left in the portfolio that could potentially be subject to further write-downs. In our opinion, this should keep shares at a decent discount to NAV.



▪ The quarterly dividend was cut to $0.21/share from $0.27/share previously. We expected the cut to occur in 3Q19 but also expected to be more severe to $0.19/share. The advisor will now waive any earned incentive fees for all of 2019. At the June shareholders meeting, THL will seek two separate votes that are not conditional on each other. One is to lower the base fee to 100 bps from 150 bps of gross assets less cash and the incentive fee to 17.5% from 20.0% while maintaining the 8% hurdle. The other vote will be to permit THL to reduce its asset coverage to 150% from 200%.



▪ We expect shareholders to vote in approval for both of these measures. Despite the poor performance of TCRD the past few years, the reduced asset coverage should free up the 30% basket and allow Logan to grow further which would enhance the overall yield of the portfolio as well as the Sharpe ratio as we see it. THL is also implementing a $15mm 10b5-1 repurchase program. We respect that the company is doing the right thing with fee reductions and capital management, but for the time being we expect these to be eclipsed by the fear of further NAV declines stemming from more credit issues potentially popping up.



▪ We are revising our 2019 NII/share estimate to $0.99 from $0.95 as a result of no incentive fee being taken during the year and our expectation of lower base fees in 2H19. We are rolling out our 2020 NII/share estimate of $0.86.”

TCRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. THL Credit presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRD opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $215.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.14.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that THL Credit will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

