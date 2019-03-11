Neenah Inc (NP) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,565 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Duncan sold 1,866 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Lucas sold 3,350 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $197,616.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,800.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,321 shares of company stock valued at $680,165 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neenah from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neenah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of NP stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. Neenah Inc has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Neenah had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

