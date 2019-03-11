Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 505 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

TIP opened at $111.32 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $113.22.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

