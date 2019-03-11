Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $48.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

