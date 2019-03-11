Neuburgh Advisers LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,034 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $50.22 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $60.41.

