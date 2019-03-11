NevaCoin Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,574.00 and $2.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005908 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 3,812,210 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net.

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.