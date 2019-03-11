New York REIT (NYRT) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.25

News headlines about New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New York REIT earned a media sentiment score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

New York REIT has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

New York REIT Company Profile

NYRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns income-producing commercial real estate, including office and retail properties, located in New York City. NYRT's shareholders recently adopted a plan of liquidation pursuant to which NYRT is liquidating and winding down and, in connection therewith, is seeking to sell its assets in an orderly fashion to maximize shareholder value.

