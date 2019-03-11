Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.88). Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

