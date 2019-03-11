Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 297.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,648 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,698,227,000 after buying an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,698,227,000 after buying an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,928,000 after buying an additional 3,592,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Nike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,604,517,000 after buying an additional 354,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nike by 6,517.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 34,749,961 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Rowe raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Shares of NKE opened at $84.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $63.21 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,361,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $61,862,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/nike-inc-nke-shares-bought-by-citizens-financial-group-inc-ri.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.