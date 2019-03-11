Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.53 Million Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,401,000 after acquiring an additional 793,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,401,000 after acquiring an additional 793,283 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,578,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,573,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,133,000 after acquiring an additional 463,087 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,091,000 after acquiring an additional 144,530 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STI stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STI. UBS Group cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

